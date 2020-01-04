Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.55 million, a P/E ratio of 261.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTLS. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

