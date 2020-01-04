State Street Corp Buys 3,588 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Duluth were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 221.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

DLTH opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $281.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 4,740 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,285,682.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

