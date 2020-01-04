Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 187,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $7,200,223.68. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 317,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.