State Street Corp Purchases 12,979 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

