Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.57 million, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Despegar.com Corp has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. Despegar.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

