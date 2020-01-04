State Street Corp Purchases 78,062 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marchex were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marchex by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 250,291 shares of company stock worth $971,677. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.