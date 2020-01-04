State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

