1,773,907 Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,773,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCTX. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $177,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LCTX shares. ValuEngine raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

