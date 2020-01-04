COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in COMSCORE were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,532 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in COMSCORE by 43,014.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 599,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in COMSCORE by 762.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517,027 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in COMSCORE by 56.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,365,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 493,139 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Dale L. Fuller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 187,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $596,711.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 610,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,642.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 236,728 shares of company stock valued at $764,384. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

