State Street Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Catasys were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Catasys by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Catasys by 257.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Catasys during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catasys during the second quarter worth $372,000. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATS opened at $15.88 on Friday. Catasys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $263.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Catasys, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

