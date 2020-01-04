State Street Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 25.79%.

In other news, COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,724.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

