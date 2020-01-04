Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $289,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

