State Street Corp Sells 192 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

State Street Corp lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $88.42 and a one year high of $106.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

