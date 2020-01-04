State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Saga Communications by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGA opened at $30.17 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Warren S. Lada sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $29,670.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,369 shares in the company, valued at $639,146.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

