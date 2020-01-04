Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Daseke were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 611.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Daseke by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $3.16 on Friday. Daseke Inc has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

