State Street Corp Buys 49,758 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 453.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.39. Genie Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Genie Energy Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

