State Street Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $474,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

