Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of HOLX opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $53.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

