Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s cost-containment measures are commendable and likely to boost the company’s long-term growth opportunities. Though dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can impede top-line growth, the company is well poised to grow organically driven by strength in Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The company’s significant dependence on overseas revenues is a concern. Further, steady increase in net outflows poses a headwind. Additionally, lesser chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lazard by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

