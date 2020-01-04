Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

