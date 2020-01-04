UBS Group Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $86.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Edison International by 111.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Edison International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

