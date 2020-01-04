Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Hold

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cousins Properties have outperformed its industry over the past six months. Capitalizing on the migration to the Sun Belt region, the company has enhanced its geographic mix. A disciplined balance sheet supports its growth endeavors. Sound fundamentals of Class A office real estate market and job growth in office-using industries are expected to drive net growth and positive net absorption at the company’s properties. Last month, the company also entered into a deal to sell office tower, Hearst Tower to Truist Financial Corporation for $455.5 million. However, higher construction activity in its markets might accelerate supply of office properties, resulting in lesser scope for rent and occupancy growth. Further, a significant development pipeline escalates operational risks and exposes it to rising construction costs.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 921.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

