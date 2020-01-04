Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from robust demand for certain components. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio has been a tailwind. With customers ramping up shipments ahead of product launches, the company is benefiting from higher sales of smart codecs and amplifiers in wired and wireless headphones. Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for boosted amplifiers in tablets and laptops is a key driver. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside. Also, growth opportunities in digital headsets, MEMS microphones and voice biometrics are likely to be the key catalysts. However, weak sales of non-portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company. Persistent decline in iPhone sales is also a key concern. Fierce competition, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other key challenges.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

