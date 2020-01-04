Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Hold

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes reported impressive third-quarter results wherein both earnings and sales beat estimates. With increasing traction of Aristada in the market, Alkermes is emerging as a leader in the treatment of schizophrenia. This year will be an important one for the company’s late-stage pipeline owing to the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 for both schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder indications. The company also expects action on the regulatory review of the recently submitted NDA for Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) for multiple sclerosis in the fourth quarter. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues from partners, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen set a $34.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of ALKS opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.