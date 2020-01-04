Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its acquisition of Total System Services has given it a vast exposure to fast growing payments market globally with physical and virtual presence in more than 100 countries. The company remains a leader in providing payment software, e-commerce and omni-channel solutions. The company’s operating cash flow has been increasing over the years, which provides room for investment. Its 2019 guidance, which reflects earnings growth, is impressive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised 1.1% and 4.6% upward over the past 60 days for 2020 and 2021. However, the company suffers from a rising debt level. Its earnings are also expected to face currency volatility, owing to its worldwide presence.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.97.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $99.92 and a twelve month high of $186.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,169 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

