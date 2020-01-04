Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a PE ratio of -102.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.