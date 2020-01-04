Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNS. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company.

TRNS stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. Transcat has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Transcat by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Transcat by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

