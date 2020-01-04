argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $158.58 on Thursday. argenx has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in argenx by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in argenx by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in argenx by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

