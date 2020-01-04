argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $158.58 on Thursday. argenx has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in argenx by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in argenx by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in argenx by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hologic Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley
Hologic Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley
Lazard Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Lazard Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Medtronic Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup
Medtronic Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup
UBS Group Increases Edison International Price Target to $86.00
UBS Group Increases Edison International Price Target to $86.00
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cousins Properties to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cousins Properties to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cirrus Logic to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cirrus Logic to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report