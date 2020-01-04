Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCOI. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,524 shares of company stock worth $1,150,492. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,052,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,423,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,209,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

