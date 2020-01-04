Incyte’s (INCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

