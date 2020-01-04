NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of NUVA opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,671,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

