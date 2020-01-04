Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of AMRN opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.05. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Amarin by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amarin by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 165,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

