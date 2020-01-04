STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $55,294.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,347.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $5,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.