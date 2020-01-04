CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

NYSE:KMX opened at $87.26 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

