$897.88 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to report $897.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.00 million and the highest is $902.65 million. American Water Works reported sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Water Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,360,000. Mirova increased its position in American Water Works by 2,355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 428,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

