$372.87 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $372.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $329.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 145.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

