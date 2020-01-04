Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on H. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:H opened at $88.90 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

