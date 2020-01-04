iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $212.97

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.97 and last traded at $212.97, with a volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

