iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.35

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IOO)
iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.
