iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.35

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IOO)

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

