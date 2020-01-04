Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $330.00

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €330.00 ($383.72) and last traded at €327.00 ($380.23), with a volume of 3318 shares. The stock had previously closed at €315.00 ($366.28).

HYQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €298.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €259.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 84.61.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

