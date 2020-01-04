First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.09

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.3039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

