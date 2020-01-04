Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE) shares dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 252,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 152,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

