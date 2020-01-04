PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.78

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 2521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $348,799.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,493,633.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PAR Technology by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 282.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.