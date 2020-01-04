Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $555.50

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 555.50 ($7.31) and last traded at GBX 554.50 ($7.29), with a volume of 295286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($7.09).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Investec downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 517.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 469.55. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

