Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Up 22.7%

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR)’s share price shot up 22.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 165,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 924,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

