Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $352.78

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $352.78 and last traded at $351.62, with a volume of 36960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 105.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

