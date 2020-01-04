Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Shares Down 7.7%

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, approximately 262,691 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 134,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Petroshale from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $124.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Petroshale Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petroshale (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

