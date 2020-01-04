DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.44

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 80986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,114,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

