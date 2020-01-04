DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.44

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 80986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.
The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,114,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
