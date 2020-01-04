ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.29

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 14002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0819 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 161,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64,269 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.