Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.34

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 704558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 61.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

